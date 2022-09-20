SAP FIORI DEVELOPER – Gauteng Johannesburg

Responsibilities:

Professional development and implementation of customer-specific requirements in frontend development using SAPUI5, SAP FIORI, HTML5, CSS3, JQuery and/or JavaScript.

Give competent advice to our customers in the field of UI development and the REST service connection and creation via SAP NetWeaver Gateway.

Qualifications and Skills:

Must be SAP Certified.

This resource needs to be able to create a full-fledged Fiori app and not just configuration.

Desired Skills:

FIORI

SAP

SAPUI

HTML5

CSS3

Jquery

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

In this role, the SAP Fiori Developer is responsible for new development, enhancements, maintenance, and support development activities within the Applications environment more specifically SAP systems and modules including Fiori.

Learn more/Apply for this position