SAP FIORI DEVELOPER – Gauteng Johannesburg

Responsibilities:
- Professional development and implementation of customer-specific requirements in frontend development using SAPUI5, SAP FIORI, HTML5, CSS3, JQuery and/or JavaScript.
- Give competent advice to our customers in the field of UI development and the REST service connection and creation via SAP NetWeaver Gateway.
Qualifications and Skills:
- Must be SAP Certified.
- This resource needs to be able to create a full-fledged Fiori app and not just configuration.
Desired Skills:
- FIORI
- SAP
- SAPUI
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Jquery
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
In this role, the SAP Fiori Developer is responsible for new development, enhancements, maintenance, and support development activities within the Applications environment more specifically SAP systems and modules including Fiori.