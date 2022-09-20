SAP Functional Consultant (Ariba)

Key Outputs

Plan and lead the implementation of all activities for a specific business function to improve performance for the business function end to end.

Ensure alignment with business requirements including process analysis, design/re-design and/or organization structure definition.

The Functional Lead for Supply Chain & Ariba is responsible for the delivery of the SAP Supply Chain solution (S/4), with oversight of the SAP Ariba solution reimplementation for the application carve out

Requirements

8 – 10 years of experience

Team management and delivery of project outcomes within the Supply Chain team

Communication skills for client-facing engagements

Deep functional experience across S/4HANA SAP MM with experience in SAP Ariba – specifically Source to Contract (S2C), Supplier Lifecycle & Performance (SLP), and Commerce Automation

Successful end to end system implementations – from analysis, design, build, test, deploy and PGLS

Application Carve out experience an advantage,

Mining experience an advantage

Desired Skills:

SAP Ariba

S/4Hana

About The Employer:

International consulting company is looking for a dynamic team player to join their team .This innovative and tech driven company are leaders in consulting and software he company offers development opportunities for the right candidate. Don’t delay apply now!

