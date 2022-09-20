Scrum Master

EE appointment !

A multinational and listed company in the Financial Technology sector requires your sound experience.

we are looking for a Scrum Master to coordinate and coach our software development team.

You should have excellent knowledge of the scrum framework, with all its artifacts and techniques.

You’ll also need the ability to coordinate people and projects (occasionally facilitating changes) with your mind set on deliverables. If you’re a strong communicator, a capable leader and you”re invested in Agile frameworks, we’d like to meet you.

Manage each project’s scope and timeline

Qualifications

Matric

Project Management

Certified Scrum Master (CSM

Experience and Skills Required

Experience in a scrum master role

Familiarity with software development

Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)

Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks

Excellent communication and servant leadership skills

Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability

Scrum master certification

Key responsibilities:

Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups

Coach team members in Agile frameworks

Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration

Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)

Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests

Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur

Help teams implement changes effectively

Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint

Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity

Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it

Desired Skills:

automated testing

Familiarity with software development

Agile coaching

User Stories

Project Management Agile

Conflict Resolution

Excellent communication skills

leadership skills

outstanding organizational skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

finacial IT sector – Listed company

Employer & Job Benefits:

CTC

