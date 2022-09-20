Senior Front End Developer at Cape Union Mart – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Senior Front-end Developer
We’re looking for a superstar skilled front-end developer to join our new and growing development team. You would be developing in our top-tier eCommerce solution, Salesforce Commerce cloud. Salesforce is relatively new in South Africa and therefore we will consider candidates with limited/no Salesforce experience, depending on your level of experience and willingness to rapidly upskill in this platform. We are considering full-stack dev candidates.
The Salesforce tech stack is:
- Front End – Lightning Web Components, Aura Framework, or Visualforce
- Backend – Apex, Triggers, Web Services, REST/SOAP API
- Database – Salesforce Objects and Fields
If you’re looking for your next challenge and want to join an awesome team working in cutting-edge cloud technology. Then you should consider Cape Union Mart for your next career destination.
Front-end Developer Roles and Responsibilities:
- Grow your knowledge on the Salesforce commerce Cloud platform and eventually become an expert in it.
- Work as part of the development team on multiple eCommerce applications to code and deliver Salesforce commerce cloud B2C improvements, features, and third-party integrations.
- Build, validate and maintain web page templates from supplied PSD or wireframe layouts using clean, lightweight, semantic code that adheres to current Web Standards.
- Build high-performance, reusable, and reliable code
- Collaborating with multidisciplinary UX and product teams on technical implementation Developing and testing custom interfaces built on Salesforce with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- Deep understanding of fundamental visual design disciplines (typography, iconography, composition, colour, layout, etc.); able to create beautiful, dynamic, functional screens
- Work with the technical lead and Back-End Developer to assist in writing APEX controllers and
- Experience working in Lightning Web Components, Aura Framework, or Visualforce
- Utilize Agile software development methodologies and development workflow tools such as Git, GitHub, Node.js, etc
- Contribute to code standards, best practices, and accelerator code library.
- Provide strong testing and debugging skills, including unit, system, and performance testing.
- Perform configuration and customization of the Salesforce platform
- Implement Document Object Model to use in interacting with objects in HTML, XHTML and XML documents
- Creating content slots, and content assets and integrating the same with storefront
- Identifying and resolving functionality-related issues, mainly in the store front end
- Optimise page load performance by optimising HTML, CSS, JavaScript images, and content delivery.
- Support and enforce best practices for content layout, navigation, and site architecture for simple to complex web applications or websites.
Required Skills:
- 4+ years of expert-level experience with CSS, HTML, and JavaScript front-end framework/library preferably React, delivering high-quality front-end experiences.
- Extensive experience in designing professional UI web applications using front-end technologies like HTML/HTML5, CSS3/LESS/SASS, AJAX, JQuery, JSON, XML, SOAP/Rest web services
- Previous experience building websites that are pixel-perfect and responsive
- Attention to detail, a good eye, and an understanding of design
- Well-versed in delivering responsive websites.
- Familiarity with web services and REST APIs.
- Experience with version control systems, primarily Git.
Beneficial but not required Salesforce experience:
- Previous experience working in SAAS eCommerce platforms such as Oracle ATG, Magento, Hybris eCommerce platform, or Shopify Plus.
- Previous experience in Salesforce Commerce Cloud implementations
- Knowledge of the architecture of Salesforce Commerce Cloud applications
- Development experience on the Salesforce Commerce Cloud B2C platform preferably with the Storefront Reference Architecture (SFRA Experience with Salesforce Commerce Cloud B2C).
- Software engineering skills with [URL Removed] Platform (Apex, Aura, LWC, SOQL, Unit Testing)
- Have completed at least one Salesforce Commerce Cloud B2C project in the past
- Certifications in Salesforce Commerce Cloud B2C
We Offer
- Work together with people that are passionate about technology and excel in their domain!
- See your efforts turn into solutions that make a difference
- Great benefits included in your package
- Work with all major cloud computing providers and encounter a variety of different setups and technical challenges.
- A strong and motivated team as well as numerous get-togethers
- A modern office in Cape Town as well as flexible working hours
- Remote policy so you have some variety to yourself in the current times
Desired Skills:
- Front-end
- Sass
- Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric