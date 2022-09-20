Senior Front End Developer at Cape Union Mart – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Senior Front-end Developer

We’re looking for a superstar skilled front-end developer to join our new and growing development team. You would be developing in our top-tier eCommerce solution, Salesforce Commerce cloud. Salesforce is relatively new in South Africa and therefore we will consider candidates with limited/no Salesforce experience, depending on your level of experience and willingness to rapidly upskill in this platform. We are considering full-stack dev candidates.

The Salesforce tech stack is:

Front End – Lightning Web Components, Aura Framework, or Visualforce

Backend – Apex, Triggers, Web Services, REST/SOAP API

Database – Salesforce Objects and Fields

If you’re looking for your next challenge and want to join an awesome team working in cutting-edge cloud technology. Then you should consider Cape Union Mart for your next career destination.

Front-end Developer Roles and Responsibilities:

Grow your knowledge on the Salesforce commerce Cloud platform and eventually become an expert in it.

Work as part of the development team on multiple eCommerce applications to code and deliver Salesforce commerce cloud B2C improvements, features, and third-party integrations.

Build, validate and maintain web page templates from supplied PSD or wireframe layouts using clean, lightweight, semantic code that adheres to current Web Standards.

Build high-performance, reusable, and reliable code

Collaborating with multidisciplinary UX and product teams on technical implementation Developing and testing custom interfaces built on Salesforce with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Deep understanding of fundamental visual design disciplines (typography, iconography, composition, colour, layout, etc.); able to create beautiful, dynamic, functional screens

Work with the technical lead and Back-End Developer to assist in writing APEX controllers and

Experience working in Lightning Web Components, Aura Framework, or Visualforce

Utilize Agile software development methodologies and development workflow tools such as Git, GitHub, Node.js, etc

Contribute to code standards, best practices, and accelerator code library.

Provide strong testing and debugging skills, including unit, system, and performance testing.

Perform configuration and customization of the Salesforce platform

Implement Document Object Model to use in interacting with objects in HTML, XHTML and XML documents

Creating content slots, and content assets and integrating the same with storefront

Identifying and resolving functionality-related issues, mainly in the store front end

Optimise page load performance by optimising HTML, CSS, JavaScript images, and content delivery.

Support and enforce best practices for content layout, navigation, and site architecture for simple to complex web applications or websites.

Required Skills:

4+ years of expert-level experience with CSS, HTML, and JavaScript front-end framework/library preferably React, delivering high-quality front-end experiences.

Extensive experience in designing professional UI web applications using front-end technologies like HTML/HTML5, CSS3/LESS/SASS, AJAX, JQuery, JSON, XML, SOAP/Rest web services

Previous experience building websites that are pixel-perfect and responsive

Attention to detail, a good eye, and an understanding of design

Well-versed in delivering responsive websites.

Familiarity with web services and REST APIs.

Experience with version control systems, primarily Git.

Beneficial but not required Salesforce experience:

Previous experience working in SAAS eCommerce platforms such as Oracle ATG, Magento, Hybris eCommerce platform, or Shopify Plus.

Previous experience in Salesforce Commerce Cloud implementations

Knowledge of the architecture of Salesforce Commerce Cloud applications

Development experience on the Salesforce Commerce Cloud B2C platform preferably with the Storefront Reference Architecture (SFRA Experience with Salesforce Commerce Cloud B2C).

Software engineering skills with [URL Removed] Platform (Apex, Aura, LWC, SOQL, Unit Testing)

Have completed at least one Salesforce Commerce Cloud B2C project in the past

Certifications in Salesforce Commerce Cloud B2C

We Offer

Work together with people that are passionate about technology and excel in their domain!

See your efforts turn into solutions that make a difference

Great benefits included in your package

Work with all major cloud computing providers and encounter a variety of different setups and technical challenges.

A strong and motivated team as well as numerous get-togethers

A modern office in Cape Town as well as flexible working hours

Remote policy so you have some variety to yourself in the current times

Desired Skills:

Front-end

Sass

Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

