Senior Front End Developer at Cape Union Mart – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 20, 2022

Senior Front-end Developer

We’re looking for a superstar skilled front-end developer to join our new and growing development team. You would be developing in our top-tier eCommerce solution, Salesforce Commerce cloud. Salesforce is relatively new in South Africa and therefore we will consider candidates with limited/no Salesforce experience, depending on your level of experience and willingness to rapidly upskill in this platform. We are considering full-stack dev candidates.

The Salesforce tech stack is:

  • Front End – Lightning Web Components, Aura Framework, or Visualforce
  • Backend – Apex, Triggers, Web Services, REST/SOAP API
  • Database – Salesforce Objects and Fields

If you’re looking for your next challenge and want to join an awesome team working in cutting-edge cloud technology. Then you should consider Cape Union Mart for your next career destination.

Front-end Developer Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Grow your knowledge on the Salesforce commerce Cloud platform and eventually become an expert in it.
  • Work as part of the development team on multiple eCommerce applications to code and deliver Salesforce commerce cloud B2C improvements, features, and third-party integrations.
  • Build, validate and maintain web page templates from supplied PSD or wireframe layouts using clean, lightweight, semantic code that adheres to current Web Standards.
  • Build high-performance, reusable, and reliable code
  • Collaborating with multidisciplinary UX and product teams on technical implementation Developing and testing custom interfaces built on Salesforce with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
  • Deep understanding of fundamental visual design disciplines (typography, iconography, composition, colour, layout, etc.); able to create beautiful, dynamic, functional screens
  • Work with the technical lead and Back-End Developer to assist in writing APEX controllers and
  • Experience working in Lightning Web Components, Aura Framework, or Visualforce
  • Utilize Agile software development methodologies and development workflow tools such as Git, GitHub, Node.js, etc
  • Contribute to code standards, best practices, and accelerator code library.
  • Provide strong testing and debugging skills, including unit, system, and performance testing.
  • Perform configuration and customization of the Salesforce platform
  • Implement Document Object Model to use in interacting with objects in HTML, XHTML and XML documents
  • Creating content slots, and content assets and integrating the same with storefront
  • Identifying and resolving functionality-related issues, mainly in the store front end
  • Optimise page load performance by optimising HTML, CSS, JavaScript images, and content delivery.
  • Support and enforce best practices for content layout, navigation, and site architecture for simple to complex web applications or websites.

Required Skills:

  • 4+ years of expert-level experience with CSS, HTML, and JavaScript front-end framework/library preferably React, delivering high-quality front-end experiences.
  • Extensive experience in designing professional UI web applications using front-end technologies like HTML/HTML5, CSS3/LESS/SASS, AJAX, JQuery, JSON, XML, SOAP/Rest web services
  • Previous experience building websites that are pixel-perfect and responsive
  • Attention to detail, a good eye, and an understanding of design
  • Well-versed in delivering responsive websites.
  • Familiarity with web services and REST APIs.
  • Experience with version control systems, primarily Git.

Beneficial but not required Salesforce experience:

  • Previous experience working in SAAS eCommerce platforms such as Oracle ATG, Magento, Hybris eCommerce platform, or Shopify Plus.
  • Previous experience in Salesforce Commerce Cloud implementations
  • Knowledge of the architecture of Salesforce Commerce Cloud applications
  • Development experience on the Salesforce Commerce Cloud B2C platform preferably with the Storefront Reference Architecture (SFRA Experience with Salesforce Commerce Cloud B2C).
  • Software engineering skills with [URL Removed] Platform (Apex, Aura, LWC, SOQL, Unit Testing)
  • Have completed at least one Salesforce Commerce Cloud B2C project in the past
  • Certifications in Salesforce Commerce Cloud B2C

We Offer

  • Work together with people that are passionate about technology and excel in their domain!
  • See your efforts turn into solutions that make a difference
  • Great benefits included in your package
  • Work with all major cloud computing providers and encounter a variety of different setups and technical challenges.
  • A strong and motivated team as well as numerous get-togethers
  • A modern office in Cape Town as well as flexible working hours
  • Remote policy so you have some variety to yourself in the current times

Desired Skills:

  • Front-end
  • Sass
  • Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

