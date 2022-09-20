Senior Software Site Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We have opportunities in our Software Engineering division for Senior Software Site Support Engineer who will report to the Functional Manager: Software. You will support engineering, deployment and commissioning activities of the radio telescope in the Karoo.
Key Responsibilities:
- Investigating support issues reported on site.
- Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues.
- Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis.
- Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible.
- Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site.
- Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure.
- Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments.
- Documentation and project management input as required.
- Training of operators and commissioners on the software subsystems.
- Lab integration tests of subcontractor deliverables with the software systems; feedback/inputs to subcontractors.
- Assist in developing and performing integrated tests to test the full software subsystems on lab machines before deploying to Karoo
- systems.
- Configure, install and troubleshoot operating system software and server hardware.
- Configure and manage subsystem network.
- Monitor and maintain performance of servers.
- Mentor software site support Engineers.
- Make technical decisions, propose improvements.
- Assume full responsibility of subsystem networks routing, switch, fabric and operating system administration.
Key Requirements:
Qualification:
- ND (Comp Sci) with 11+ years; OR
- B.Tech/ B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR
- B.Eng / B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR
- [URL Removed] / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR
- PhD / [URL Removed] with 5+ years
Experience:
- Technical software development, testing or support experience.
- Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects.
- Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems.
Knowledge:
- Understanding of networks routing, switch fabric and operating system administration.
- Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA etc.
- Continuous integration, testing and deployment techniques and tools.
- Linux operating systems and networking.
- Python programming language is beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- Github
- Containers
- Google Drive
- JIRA
- Linux
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree