Senior Software Site Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We have opportunities in our Software Engineering division for Senior Software Site Support Engineer who will report to the Functional Manager: Software. You will support engineering, deployment and commissioning activities of the radio telescope in the Karoo.

Key Responsibilities:

Investigating support issues reported on site.

Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues.

Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis.

Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible.

Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site.

Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure.

Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments.

Documentation and project management input as required.

Training of operators and commissioners on the software subsystems.

Lab integration tests of subcontractor deliverables with the software systems; feedback/inputs to subcontractors.

Assist in developing and performing integrated tests to test the full software subsystems on lab machines before deploying to Karoo

systems.

Configure, install and troubleshoot operating system software and server hardware.

Configure and manage subsystem network.

Monitor and maintain performance of servers.

Mentor software site support Engineers.

Make technical decisions, propose improvements.

Assume full responsibility of subsystem networks routing, switch, fabric and operating system administration.

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

ND (Comp Sci) with 11+ years; OR

B.Tech/ B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR

B.Eng / B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR

[URL Removed] / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR

PhD / [URL Removed] with 5+ years

Experience:

Technical software development, testing or support experience.

Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects.

Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems.

Knowledge:

Understanding of networks routing, switch fabric and operating system administration.

Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA etc.

Continuous integration, testing and deployment techniques and tools.

Linux operating systems and networking.

Python programming language is beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Github

Containers

Google Drive

JIRA

Linux

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

