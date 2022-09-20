Senior Test Analyst Engineer (Automation) LWR1896 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Test Analyst Engineer (Automation) to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Role-specific knowledge:

5+ years of Experience in Test Automation

8+ years of Experience in Testing

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Strong hands-on experience with

Core Java

Postgres (SQL Joins, DDL, DML)

Selenium Framework

Selenium Bx

Cucumber

Gerkins

Junit

Rest-assured

Mocking

Maven

JSON

Docker

API and GUI level testing

Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.

Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data

Manual & Automatic Test Execution.

Maintenance of automation packs.

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

Security and Reliability Testing.

Performance Testing.

Project management and Test tools used:

JIRA

Xray

Confluence

Jenkins

Automation Test Scripts to align with Acceptance Criteria on User Stories.

Path and Condition Testing.

API Testing.

Static and Dynamic analysis.

Maintainability Testing & Portability Testing.

Analyze Test Scripts for feasibility.

Technical Test Case creation.

Clear defect capturing on JIRA with steps.

Defect workflow adherence.

Managing and communicating issues.

Reporting – with attention to detail and correctness.

Familiar with Agile methodologies.

Duties:

Understand Business Requirements and translate them into Test scenarios, which will be automated for regression testing.

Ability to analyze processes from start to finish.

Communication with Developers, Architects, and Product Owners.

Reporting on Test Results.

Logging of defects on JIRA with proper steps to replicate the defect.

Follow the defect lifecycle and ensure successful resolution of the defect by engaging the required stakeholders.

Defining and implementing test plans on projects.

Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.

Planned, organize, and supported test case creation.

Coordinate test data creation with the Developers and Architect.

Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.

Escalate deviations in the plan to the Project Manager.

Set up and track a “lessons learned” – sheet related to test topics.

Minimum Requirements

Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)

5+ years of Experience in Test Automation

8+ years of Experience in Testing

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Learn more/Apply for this position