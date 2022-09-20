Senior Test Analyst Engineer (Automation) LWR1896 at Mediro ICT

Sep 20, 2022

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Test Analyst Engineer (Automation) to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Role-specific knowledge:

  • 5+ years of Experience in Test Automation
  • 8+ years of Experience in Testing
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)
  • Strong hands-on experience with
  • Core Java
  • Postgres (SQL Joins, DDL, DML)
  • Selenium Framework
  • Selenium Bx
  • Cucumber
  • Gerkins
  • Junit
  • Rest-assured
  • Mocking
  • Maven
  • JSON
  • Docker
  • API and GUI level testing
  • Automation Test Planning & Framework identification and implementation.
  • Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data
  • Manual & Automatic Test Execution.
  • Maintenance of automation packs.
  • Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
  • Security and Reliability Testing.
  • Performance Testing.
  • Project management and Test tools used:
  • JIRA
  • Xray
  • Confluence
  • Jenkins
  • Automation Test Scripts to align with Acceptance Criteria on User Stories.
  • Path and Condition Testing.
  • API Testing.
  • Static and Dynamic analysis.
  • Maintainability Testing & Portability Testing.
  • Analyze Test Scripts for feasibility.
  • Technical Test Case creation.
  • Clear defect capturing on JIRA with steps.
  • Defect workflow adherence.
  • Managing and communicating issues.
  • Reporting – with attention to detail and correctness.
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies.

Duties:

  • Understand Business Requirements and translate them into Test scenarios, which will be automated for regression testing.
  • Ability to analyze processes from start to finish.
  • Communication with Developers, Architects, and Product Owners.
  • Reporting on Test Results.
  • Logging of defects on JIRA with proper steps to replicate the defect.
  • Follow the defect lifecycle and ensure successful resolution of the defect by engaging the required stakeholders.
  • Defining and implementing test plans on projects.
  • Preparation and communication of Test reports to Stakeholders during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
  • Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
  • Planned, organize, and supported test case creation.
  • Coordinate test data creation with the Developers and Architect.
  • Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
  • Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.
  • Escalate deviations in the plan to the Project Manager.
  • Set up and track a “lessons learned” – sheet related to test topics.

Minimum Requirements

  • Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)
  • 5+ years of Experience in Test Automation
  • 8+ years of Experience in Testing
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)

