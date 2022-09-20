Software Developer

The purpose of the Software Developer is to form a vital part of the software delivery team who is responsible for critical business processes as well as the development, maintenance, and support of software solutions to enable business strategies and priorities.

Primarily the areas of responsibility may include, but are not limited to:

Database design and development

User interface design and development

Software development and unit testing

Writing technical documentation and updating the Wiki site

Collaborate with Business Analysts and Test Analysts

Research and investigate new technologies

Log Analytics

You will also be required to display the following competencies:

Technical and problem-solving abilities

Pro-active and collaborative team player

High attention to detail

Passion for continuous learning and self-development

To excel in our environment, you would require the following:

Minimum of 3 years experience in a software development role and environment

Solid experience with databases: MS SQL Server, MySQL

Solid experience with software: C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, RESTful APIs, HTML5, Angular, JavaScript, JSON, Stored Procedures, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ), Visual Studio, TFS, Azure DevOps, GIT, Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon VPC

Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA

Experience in Financial Transactional systems (advantageous)

Exposure to agile development methodologies (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Technical

Proactive

Collaborative

Attention to detail

Self Development

Problem Solving

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Software Developer to be based at a company in Cape Town.

