Software Developer at Ruby on Rails

A Multinational Training company is expanding and been one of the fastest growing tech areas globally

Seek a RAILS DEVELOPER that has strong ambition to work as a lead developer with sound solid experience in programming – an Intermediate to senior depending on work experience to join their team to hash out new, clever solutions for the product.

You will be responsible for the technical design and development of the platform Together with your team, you have responsibility for the entire platform, from infrastructure through to Rails and the front end.

There is of course room to specialise in the aspect you find most interesting.

Own transport with a valid driver’s license and a home based office with good internet connection is essential, as will work remotely and times going to the office .

Must be a South African citizen residing in in Johannesburg .

Minimum requirements:

At least 6+ years of professional programming – preferably experience in Ruby, ideally using Rails or simlar libraries –

Have a strong ambition to work as a lead developer

Have solid web development experience in Ruby or other languages, for example Python, C# or JS.

Have a good understanding of the technologies that form the basis for web applications

Are an efficient Git user

Are solution-oriented and pragmatic

Have an ability to understand the overall picture/end product

Own your work tasks from start to finish, have your own drive and are self-motivated

Constantly want to learn more and strive to become better in your role Have a good ability to communicate and proactively improve working methods and code

Experience of web technologies and modern tooling for JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Prefer to work in the office but also enjoy working with a distributed team

Understanding of web applications architecture

Enjoy what you are doing

Experience with Linux is helpful

Agile methodology

You will have the opportunity to:

Develop and maintain a large, ambitions platform based on Ruby on Rails in the product field used worldwide

Experience first hand how your work impacts the end user

Take initiative and shape the technical vision of the platform

Desired Skills:

for example Python

C# or JS.

Full Stack Development

Design Patterns

Web Development

front and end developer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

a platform for training with customers and users worldwide. The platform is international (21 languages ??and users in 25 countries) and is used by a wide range of customers – from large multinational companies, to small training companies. We are facing a modernization of the product and infrastructure and have a number of interesting decisions and challenges ahead of us.

Employer & Job Benefits:

market related

