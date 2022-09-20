Solution Architect

The Role: Our client is looking for an Architect Solution to join their team.

Skills and Experience: Experience required:

Demonstrated advanced knowledge and experience in Solution Architecture / Enterprise Architecture with minimum 5 to 7 years?? experience (must)

Experience in delivering IM / IT projects within the Sasol environment (advantage)

Knowledge and experience on Agile product delivery methodology (must)

Experience in implementation of Safety, Health and Environmental (SHE) Management IT systems (preferred)

Knowledge and experience of ERM and SHE business capabilities (preferred)

Experience in managing vendor performance

Ability to plan and manage own work effectively

Self-driven and able to deliver effectively within limited time constraints

Problem Solving and creative thinking skills required

System??s thinking is a must to keep the big picture view of product

Very strong negotiation and conflict resolution skills

Exceptional facilitation and communication skills

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

Translates the business priorities and vision of the Product Owner into technical plans and implementations and

Works closely with the Product Owner and the Business Analyst early in the Demand process and brings in the technology considerations and opportunities in the demand evaluation.

Architect and design comprehensive solutions that meet business needs by translating those needs into solution specific architecture and designs to create solutions that are aligned to the Product Owner??s or Project stakeholders?? vision and also to IM??s architecture standards and principles, and that leverage common solutions and services, as well as meet financial targets.

Oversee the delivery of designs all the way through to transitioning.

Participate in the solution evaluation and selection, buy vs. build decisions, and early-phase project estimates which contribute to the business case and re-evaluate benefits realisation as required.

Ensure that the solution integrates into the existing IM environment, whilst validating that they are fit for purpose and sustainable to operate.

Support ongoing and regular reviews to monitor delivery and contribute to changes in strategy, vision, or approaches in the wider organisation to ensure awareness of alignment of the Technology landscape with business strategy and technology investment.

Contribute into high level roadmaps for the SHE portfolio

Personality and Attributes:

Support Product and Project Teams regarding architecture related concerns and direction, as well as alignment to overall IT strategy

Collaborate with Energy Architecture to design portfolio architectures based on specific business constraints, requirements, and dependencies

Translate business requirements (PDD) into high-level and detailed technical designs (e.g. Conceptual Architecture, Solution Architecture and Solution Design) that satisfy customer expectations.

Collaborate with Energy architect team to ensure the solutions support the IM strategy and technology standards.

Work with other designers and architects to make sure that the architecture components interact to fulfil the requirements and meet performance goals and aligns with company standards.

Provide input to enable SHE product portfolio back log prioritization.

Contribute to analysis and evaluation of business needs, product capabilities, and costs & benefits of the solution.

Work with developers to support clear and complete understanding of the designs as the solution is developed.

Collaborate with the Development Team to analyse the user stories and provide effort estimates of how long each story will take to complete

Oversee the development of SHE products ensuring that they comply with Sasol standards

Collaborate with the Quality Engineer and Development Team to ensure regression testing, Unit and End to End testing, Functional Testing and Non-Functional User Acceptance Testing and done and documented as per Sasol governance standard.

Ensure defects identified during the various tests are documented and resolution is tracked and reported to Product Owner and the Scrum Team

Collaborate with various stakeholders to analyse, design and document scope of work for the solutions integration with other systems.

Plan, organise and lead the development, testing and implementation of all integrations.

Plan and facilitate the deployment of changes to production, including presenting changes that will be deployed to production at the CAB.

Collaborate with the Platform team to ensure the Service Take On is completed for changes deployed to production.

Actively participate and provide input at the MOC governance body to ensure alignment with the ERM and SHE Portfolio roadmap.

Provide input to the Service Level Requirements (SLR) as input to the development of an SLA with the Vendor

Ensure the project is maintained on ITBM and all the required governance documents are uploaded

Make recommendations for target architecture, architecture strategy and vision as well as process changes, and gains acceptance and buy-in for them.

