Solution Architect

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Solution Architect to join our financial services client based in Centurion.

What you will be doing:

Design comprehensive architecture for solutions that support business delivery on key projects and strategic objectives.

Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.

Define and communicate business and solution architecture requirements to inform business cases in line with requirements.

Design technical solutions that support the value chain and align to the overall enterprise architecture.

Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.

Collaborate with business stakeholders and business analysts to understand and meet business requirements.

Drive the implementation and governance of standards for the design, implementation and functioning of various solutions across the business.

Manage the overall design, implementation and functioning of solutions in line with business requirements.

Effectively prioritise projects and solutions based on the business’s strategic priorities and manage stakeholder expectations accordingly.

Coordinate various teams to ensure holistic and integrated solution design and delivery in line with business requirements.

Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrate solutions.

Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration through all affected systems.

Collaborate with various teams to conduct Solution Architect reviews for a broad set of projects in order to meet business requirements.

Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.

Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drives the strategic direction for business application, information and technology architecture.

Partner with the relevant Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development to ensure the creation of integrated and fit for purpose solutions.

Maintain and adhere to envisioned architecture standards, solution integrity and best practice solutions.

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with internal and external stakeholders and clients.

Make recommendations to improvement client service within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc degree / IT degree or other related field

8 – 10 years’ of relevant experience or exposure of IT solution delivery (essential)

At least 3 years’ relevant experience or exposure as a Solutions Designer, Development Manager or Team Leader

5 years’ relevant experience or exposure in software development

Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions (essential)

Experience in the financial services industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies (essential)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

architect

solution architect

UML

SQL

