Solutions Architect – G2127

Sep 20, 2022

Contract Ending : December 2024
Hybrid : Pretoria/Midrand/Home Rotation

  • Analyse and document business requirements and the resultant technical requirements and boundaries

  • Determine, compare, and document technology and design options

  • Propose solutions, guide selection, and maintain decision records

  • Build prototypes, and participate in building final solutions

  • Identify risks and opportunities in the development and operation of solutions, propose actions and road maps, and assist in prioritization.

  • Provide technical leadership and mentoring and help to onboard new team members.

  • Ability to switch easily between analytic and strategic facility, microscopic vs telescopic views, analysing then synthesising, and bringing structure where others see chaos.

  • Ability to understand easily what business requirements mean from the technology perspective, and to convey information effectively in both technical and business settings.

  • Ability and dedication to strengthen and uphold best practises (infrastructure as code, testing, and so on).

  • 4+ years solution architecture, including 2+ years AWS solution architecture

  • 8+ years software engineering, including 2+ years in Java, TypeScript, or Python

  • Business analysis and engineering experience beneficial

  • AWS

  • DevOps

  • Java, Python, and/or TypeScript

  • Document database, preferably MongoDB

  • Front end JS framework

