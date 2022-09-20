Solutions Architect – G2127

Contract Ending : December 2024
Hybrid : Pretoria/Midrand/Home Rotation
- Analyse and document business requirements and the resultant technical requirements and boundaries
- Determine, compare, and document technology and design options
- Propose solutions, guide selection, and maintain decision records
- Build prototypes, and participate in building final solutions
- Identify risks and opportunities in the development and operation of solutions, propose actions and road maps, and assist in prioritization.
- Provide technical leadership and mentoring and help to onboard new team members.
- Ability to switch easily between analytic and strategic facility, microscopic vs telescopic views, analysing then synthesising, and bringing structure where others see chaos.
- Ability to understand easily what business requirements mean from the technology perspective, and to convey information effectively in both technical and business settings.
- Ability and dedication to strengthen and uphold best practises (infrastructure as code, testing, and so on).
- 4+ years solution architecture, including 2+ years AWS solution architecture
- 8+ years software engineering, including 2+ years in Java, TypeScript, or Python
- Business analysis and engineering experience beneficial
- AWS
- DevOps
- Java, Python, and/or TypeScript
- Document database, preferably MongoDB
- Front end JS framework
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architect
- AWS
- DevOps
- Java