Support Engineer

The Role: We are recruiting a Support Engineer to join our team in Randburg.

Role Objective:

Anti-Virus and WSUS support

Day to hard support and maintenance activities

Skills and Experience: Required Qualification:

Grade 12

A+/N+

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL Certification

Experience required:

2+ Years of Experience in an IT environment

IT Experience/MES Experience preferred

Key Accountabilities: Duties/ Responsibilities:

Commission of servers

Installation of operating systems

Change Management

Images/backup of servers/workstations

