Systems Engineer – Active Directory

The Role: We are recruiting a Systems Engineer – Active Directory to join our team in Cape Town.

Job Objective:

Performing the addition and removal of domain and/or domain controllers in accordance with instructions given.

Maintaining the password policy within the AD and Provide domain name server services.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Grade 12

Soft Skills

A+, N+

ITIL Foundation V3

Preferred Qualification:

MCSE or Equivalent

Azure

Technical IT Qualification

Experience Required:

3+ Years Active Directory administration experience is essential

3+ Years in an ICT Environment

1 – 3 Years Server Infrastructure / Operating System experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Create and maintain CI structures and schemas, quota management, including the creation, change and deletion of End User accounts, End User groups, End User profiles, End User access passwords, rights and privileges, and applicable security administrative tasks (including logical security controls) through a high level of automation.

Ensure Windows time synchronization and Manage DFS, share creation and administration.

Provide DHCP Services and Manage, create and configure the DHCP scope.

DNS Management: Perform DNS forwarders and root hints, aging and scavenging, record creation and modification, and also perform DNS name resolution.

Perform AD Integrated DNS In-Scope Country creation and modification.

Manage and maintain manual DNS entries.

Account creation, including adding new End Users, groups and resources to the Active Directory and domain joined IT Equipment.

Account modification, including modifying existing End Users, groups and resources on the Active Directory and domain joined IT equipment.

Account deletion, including deleting existing End User accounts, groups and resources from the Active Directory and domain joined IT equipment.

Password resets, including reset passwords for End Users on all domain joined IT equipment and Active Directory.

Group Policy Management: Perform Group Policy creation, testing, modification and deletion of End User directories, profiles, login scripts and Group Policy Objects (GPO).

Conduct Daily Health Check Report of all domain controllers due by 9am.

Report on server account management pertaining to new, move, change, delete in accordance with standard naming convention.

