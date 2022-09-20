UI Developer (Angular)

Sep 20, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a UI Developer (Angular) to join our dynamic team working remotely.

Our ideal candidate is a Front-end Developer who is passionate about UI/ UX and who can add great value from both a Front-end Development and Design perspective.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Design or IT Related Degree/Diploma

Experience required:

  • At least 5 to 7 years corporate experience in a UX/UI Design role, preferably gained in a Consulting/Agency environment.
  • Strong Angular 4+ skills.
  • UI/ UX Design experience
  • Strong HTML5, CSS3 skills
  • LESS and SASS experience
  • Angular 4+ (a must), JavaScript and jQuery
  • NPM component packaging & NgRX for state management
  • Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX.
  • Experience in taking handover from Sketch and InVision from design teams.
  • Basic Photoshop experience.
  • Understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.
  • Code versioning tools, such as Git / Mercurial / SVN.
  • Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that applications will adhere to them.
  • Comfortable working within a SCRUM Agile environment.
  • Understanding and knowledge of other JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS is a bonus!

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Front-End Development and Design.
  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical standards.
  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues, estimates and timelines.
  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project.
  • Research, development and apply new technologies.
  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
  • Peer Code Review.
  • Deployments for Production and UAT.

Personality and Attributes: Personality and Attributes:

  • Planning and Organizing
  • Fast Learner
  • Problem Solver

