The Role: We are recruiting a UI Developer (Angular) to join our dynamic team working remotely.
Our ideal candidate is a Front-end Developer who is passionate about UI/ UX and who can add great value from both a Front-end Development and Design perspective.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Design or IT Related Degree/Diploma
Experience required:
- At least 5 to 7 years corporate experience in a UX/UI Design role, preferably gained in a Consulting/Agency environment.
- Strong Angular 4+ skills.
- UI/ UX Design experience
- Strong HTML5, CSS3 skills
- LESS and SASS experience
- Angular 4+ (a must), JavaScript and jQuery
- NPM component packaging & NgRX for state management
- Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX.
- Experience in taking handover from Sketch and InVision from design teams.
- Basic Photoshop experience.
- Understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.
- Code versioning tools, such as Git / Mercurial / SVN.
- Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that applications will adhere to them.
- Comfortable working within a SCRUM Agile environment.
- Understanding and knowledge of other JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS is a bonus!
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Front-End Development and Design.
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues, estimates and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project.
- Research, development and apply new technologies.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
- Deployments for Production and UAT.
Personality and Attributes: Personality and Attributes:
- Planning and Organizing
- Fast Learner
- Problem Solver