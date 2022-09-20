UI/UX Designer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting for a UI/UX Designer to join our dynamic team in Johannesburg.

Our ideal candidate will have UX Design, UI Design and Frontend development experience.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Design or IT Related Degree/Diploma

Experience required:

Minimum 3 years in UI/Web Design experience with a proven track record of multiple projects.

UX Principles experience ?? Very Important candidate understand the fundamentals of a user experience design. (Course highly beneficial if not yet exposed to industry).

Strong skills in Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, Adobe XD) and /or Figma. Similar programs are also accepted.

Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3 & jQuery (Will be working with Frameworks such as Bootstrap, Angular Material, Angular JS, React and other)

Responsive Web Design experience (Designing for multiple platforms).

Experience using Browser Development Tools, Balsamiq, Sketch, Adobe XD or Similar Wireframing programs.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Designers will take ownership of UX across relevant projects and other channels applicable to these projects or clients. You would be responsible for developing scenarios, navigation models, and prototypes for the demonstration of concepts.?

You would also define and produce information architecture, site structures and maps, user journeys, interaction flows, and wireframes in line with user requirements and business goals while considering all technical constraints.?

They will establish a Design Strategy that will guide the design principles across the current and future projects in the short and medium term and take ownership of the Brand Applications and Designs.

