Web Developer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Web Developer

Senior Web Developer

Based in PE or CT

Amazing opportunity for a suitably experienced web developer to join a well-established company launching an international website – if your passion is to develop and grow then this is the company for you! For a full job spec please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

