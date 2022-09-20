Westcon-Comstor opens in Tanzania

Westcon-Comstor Africa will resume trading in Tanzania, and has outlined a plan to support local partners with channel development, enablement and marketing.

Resellers in Tanzania who partner with Westcon-Comstor as their preferred distributor will be able to deliver enterprise-grade IT software, security, networking, datacentre, and collaboration technologies from a wide range of global vendors. As a value-add, Westcon-Comstor will also offer the DDP (Deliver Duty Paid) incoterm option to these resellers.

According to Vincent Entonu, MD of Westcon-Comstor Africa, the distributor will work with local system integrators in the region and offer them a seamless mechanism to become resellers and, subsequently, partners of its strategic vendor portfolio.

This will include a programme to encourage local enablement, training and certification, and partner onboarding. All of which will be provided through the Westcon-Comstor partner development and professional services teams.

Further, as part of the Westcon-Comstor services portfolio, Tanzanian partners can tap into the Westcon-Comstor Academy and leverage the distributor’s in-house technical skills while developing in-house professional services practice.

“As Westcon-Comstor Africa, we are delighted to be able to bring the members of the Tanzanian ICT community a robust portfolio of products supported by a global network with a local mindset. We are looking forward to being part of the growth of the Tanzanian ICT industry,” says Entonu.