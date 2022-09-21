Automation Tester

Experience a great working environment with fantastic people. Our office is a stone’s throw away from the beautiful Krantzkloof Nature Reserve but we have implemented a Hybrid model.

We are looking for Testers with startup thinking who want to put our FinTech modules, mobile and web-based cloud hosted apps through their paces. Several projects are industry agnostic and some are specific to the tourism and hospitality industry as the industry looks for tech solutions.

Qualifications:

Relevant IT qualification and/or minimum of 5 years testing experience

Automation testing experience

Proactive, self-starter

Solid administration skills

Good business English

Job Description and Duties:

Testing:

Stakeholder in the following parts of the development cycles:

Testing modules during development cycle

Testing modules during regression cycle

Troubleshoot issues in software cycles

Assist with DevGo2 protocols

Attending to the following duties during these cycles:

Design test plans, scenarios, scripts, and procedures.

Execute tests on source code.

Analyse test results and report to the development team.

Work with the development team to correct bugs and errors.

Coordination of group test cycles:

Oversee group test cycles

Prepare diagnostics to report back to development team on progress

Report back to stakeholders

Coordinate status

Drive bug fixing to completion

Coordinate testing cycles with testing team & developers

Assist with vanguarding preparation

Drive testing cycle to completion

Monitor success rate of test cycles after Go Live

Documentation:

Prepare weekly changelogs

Prepare templates used for testing cycles (test cases, tracking sheets, issues sheets, reporting)

Benefits:



We also provide medical aid to all employees as well as profit share for candidates who qualify.

Desired Skills:

Automation testing

Bug Fixing

Automation testing tools

