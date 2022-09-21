Automation Tester

Sep 21, 2022

We are looking for Testers with startup thinking who want to put our FinTech modules, mobile and web-based cloud hosted apps through their paces. Several projects are industry agnostic and some are specific to the tourism and hospitality industry as the industry looks for tech solutions.
Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT qualification and/or minimum of 5 years testing experience

  • Automation testing experience

  • Proactive, self-starter

  • Solid administration skills

  • Good business English

Job Description and Duties:

Testing:

  • Stakeholder in the following parts of the development cycles:

  • Testing modules during development cycle

  • Testing modules during regression cycle

  • Troubleshoot issues in software cycles

  • Assist with DevGo2 protocols

Attending to the following duties during these cycles:

  • Design test plans, scenarios, scripts, and procedures.

  • Execute tests on source code.

  • Analyse test results and report to the development team.

  • Work with the development team to correct bugs and errors.

Coordination of group test cycles:

  • Oversee group test cycles

  • Prepare diagnostics to report back to development team on progress

  • Report back to stakeholders

  • Coordinate status

  • Drive bug fixing to completion

  • Coordinate testing cycles with testing team & developers

  • Assist with vanguarding preparation

  • Drive testing cycle to completion

  • Monitor success rate of test cycles after Go Live

Documentation:

  • Prepare weekly changelogs

  • Prepare templates used for testing cycles (test cases, tracking sheets, issues sheets, reporting)

Benefits:

Experience a great work environment with fantastic people. Our office is a stone’s throw away from the beautiful Krantzkloof Nature Reserve. We are geared for work in a hybrid model.

We also provide medical aid to all employees as well as profit share for candidates who qualify.

Desired Skills:

  • Automation testing
  • Bug Fixing
  • Automation testing tools

