Automation Tester – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

We are looking for Testers with startup thinking who want to put our FinTech modules, mobile and web-based cloud hosted apps through their paces. Several projects are industry agnostic and some are specific to the tourism and hospitality industry as the industry looks for tech solutions.
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT qualification and/or minimum of 5 years testing experience
- Automation testing experience
- Proactive, self-starter
- Solid administration skills
- Good business English
Job Description and Duties:
Testing:
- Stakeholder in the following parts of the development cycles:
- Testing modules during development cycle
- Testing modules during regression cycle
- Troubleshoot issues in software cycles
- Assist with DevGo2 protocols
Attending to the following duties during these cycles:
- Design test plans, scenarios, scripts, and procedures.
- Execute tests on source code.
- Analyse test results and report to the development team.
- Work with the development team to correct bugs and errors.
Coordination of group test cycles:
- Oversee group test cycles
- Prepare diagnostics to report back to development team on progress
- Report back to stakeholders
- Coordinate status
- Drive bug fixing to completion
- Coordinate testing cycles with testing team & developers
- Assist with vanguarding preparation
- Drive testing cycle to completion
- Monitor success rate of test cycles after Go Live
Documentation:
- Prepare weekly changelogs
- Prepare templates used for testing cycles (test cases, tracking sheets, issues sheets, reporting)
Benefits:
Experience a great work environment with fantastic people. Our office is a stone’s throw away from the beautiful Krantzkloof Nature Reserve. We are geared for work in a hybrid model.
We also provide medical aid to all employees as well as profit share for candidates who qualify.
Desired Skills:
- Automation testing
- Bug Fixing
- Automation testing tools