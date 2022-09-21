Business Analyst

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team based in Cape Town.

The candidate’s responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Analysis of group financial information

Analysis, budgeting and forecasting

Reporting

Cash reports

Minimum requirements:

Newly qualified CA(SA)

APPLY NOW!

Disclaimer

Thank you for submitting your CV. We will assess your suitability for the existing vacancies and retain your CV in our database in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Policy. We will contact you should your CV be suitable for any available positions. You have the right to “Opt-Out” of electronic communications from us at any time and you also have the right to request us to delete your information by sending a request to [Email Address Removed]. If you do not wish us to retain your details, please advise us and your details will be deleted from our records.

Desired Skills:

Newly qualified CA(SA)

Newly qualified Chartered Accountant

Business Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position