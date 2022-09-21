Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE
Interpreting and documenting business requirements and providing solutions. Supporting business with daily operations in the
systems environment.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)
CUSTOMER
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
- Analyze & Document AS-IS and TO-BE processes
- Document Business Requirements across the various banking areas
- Escalating system bugs to VendorBidvest Bank
- Trouble Shooting and support and maintenance on all applications
- Adhere to all deadlines
- Communicate with stakeholders of varying technical ability and subject matter
expertise
CLIENT SERVICE
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
- Liaise Any enhancements or changes with Product Owners or Project Manager
- Liaise with vendors
- Daily Support for business units, clients and virtual branches
- Assist with hardware needed for testing
- Work with external stakeholders to understand and investigate feedback into the
service/function/product provided
- Identify any data quality issues and partialities in data acquisition and work with the
necessary teams to identify and resolve
Service Excellence
- Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
- Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround
time
- Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders
- Responding to internal and external queries
- Building good working relationships with all clients
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
- Update Incident Management tool
- Request feedback
- Testing and signoff
- Create user manual
- Schedule and plan rollout
- Creating Test Cases
- Functional, Regression and System Integration Testing
- Logging defects and bugs on DevOps
- Ensuring that all defects are fixed and rolled out
- Getting Sign Off from Users
- New web reports and enhancements to web reports
- Document Business & System Rules that support business
- Use data modelling practices to analyze findings and create suggestions for strategic
and operational
Process design
- Design appropriate processes to support business operations
- Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient
- Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for
- Periodic review of functionality
- Completed design documents
System Enhancements
- System bug fixes
- Research and development
- Troubleshooting and R&D
- Fault finding and investigation
- Data imports and reports are up to date
- Resolution to all internal and external Stakeholders
Effective Administration
- Providing Business reports to internal and external clients
- Cost saving in terms of time
- Reports created efficiently and on time
- Status updates are up to date
- Formal feedback provided to clientsBidvest Bank
ADMINISTRATION
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
- Assist System Admin with troubleshooting
- Respond to emails
- Data extracts
LEARNING & GROWTH
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Contribution to teamwork in
Department
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and
speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)
- Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of
control
- Support and drive the business’ core values
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive
- Promote harmony and teamwork
- Promote the sharing of knowledge
- Show willingness to help others
- Manage one’s own emotions (i.e., handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt
the team effectiveness)
- Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
- Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an
understanding of skills and specialties
- Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the
role
- Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are
dealt with correctly and efficiently.
Personal and intellectual capital
development
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Preparation and signing off of personal development plan
- Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
- Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
- In order to enhance performance and for better understanding of the nature of the
job, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable
(noted but not necessarily measured)
- Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager
- Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in the
role such as managerial and SQL training courses
REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)
Minimum Ideal
Qualifications IT Related Degree Business Analyst Qualification
Experience 3 – 5 years’ experience
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)
Minimum Ideal
- Microsoft SQL 2008 – 2019
- Good understanding and experience of IT terminology
and processes
- General Business Banking Experience
- Basic understanding of software design and
development
- Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs
into software requirements
- Experience with any of all of the following is
desirable:
- CRM
- Cherwell Incident Management
- MS Office Products – Excel, PowerPoint,
Word
- MS Power BI
- MS Teams
- SharePointBidvest Bank
- High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide
input to team members and to share and disseminate
information
- Able to prioritize workloads and work with minimum
supervision
- Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously
- Good teamwork and communication skills
- Innovative
- Motivated and result oriented
- Experience of leading project team is an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft
- Analytic
- Business analysis
About The Employer:
