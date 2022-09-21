C# Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our clients, leaders in the Banking Solutions Space have multiple positions opened for Junior to Intermediate C# Developers for their cloud division.

The post is a perm venture and is based in Pretoria being on-site.

Ideal candidates would need to have a minimum of 1 years’ experience in C#.Net and hold a diploma or Degree within the IT space.

Since the role is for the cloud division, the client is willing to train and upskill candidates on the Azure cloud platform.

If you are open to the market and meet the minimum requirements, kindly forward through your latest CV and I will be in contact shortly to discuss the role in more detail and get an application across.

