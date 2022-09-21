Database Administrator at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE

Support and Maintain theavailability, integrity and performance of all SQL databases. Manage all database changes in all

environments. Ensure that all production databases are adequately backed up and replicated to ensure limited impact in the

event of a failure

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)

FINANCE

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)Bidvest Bank 2016

CUSTOMER

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Service Excellence

– Provide excellent quality of service delivery to internal and external stakeholders

Interpret business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions

Timeous response, reaction time and turnaround time to internal and external

stakeholders

stakeholders Degree of customer satisfaction from customers

Output results from “client servicing” activities, value of advice to customers and or

stakeholders

Service Excellence – Internal

stakeholders Service Excellence – Internal Timeous turnaround in responding to requests for action

Timeous turnaround in setting up of new databases in production

Service Excellence – External

Service Excellence – External Timeous turnaround time in setting up of new databases in production, primarily for

branch network

branch network Advanced assistance with SQL problems

INTERNAL PROCESSES

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Systems Administration

INTERNAL PROCESSES Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Systems Administration Receive action requests and provide feedback to clients as well as management

where necessary

where necessary Maintenance of the SQL databases in terms of replication, administration,

performance tuning and job scheduling

performance tuning and job scheduling Generate database related diagrams where necessary

Establish the needs of users and monitoring user access and security

Monitor performance and manage parameters in order to provide fast responses to

front-end users

front-end users Consider both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-users

Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure

database integrity and security

database integrity and security Determine, enforce and document database policies, procedures and standards

Keeping databases up to date

Ensuring databases meet user requirements

Systems enhancement

Systems enhancement Provide ideas to optimize and adjust SQL systems

Testing

Testing Provide quality assurance on database designs from a performance perspective

Develop, manage and test back-up and recovery plans

Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity

ORGANISATIONAL LEARING

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Personal and Intellectual Capital

Development

ORGANISATIONAL LEARING Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Personal and Intellectual Capital Development Development and knowledge base and Intellectual Property

Keep abreast of latest trends in database technology

REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)

Minimum Ideal

Qualifications National Diploma in Information Technology

and / or BSC Degree in Information

Technology

National Diploma in Information technology and / or BSC

Degree in Information TechnologyBidvest Bank 2016

Experience Minimum 5 years in Database Administration Minimum 5 years in Database Administration

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)

Minimum Ideal

Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or other

Database related Certifications

ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level

Agreements)

Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or other

Database related Certifications

ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level

Agreements

Desired Skills:

Microsoft

About The Employer:

PRIMARY PURPOSE

Support and Maintain theavailability, integrity and performance of all SQL databases. Manage all database changes in all

environments. Ensure that all production databases are adequately backed up and replicated to ensure limited impact in the

event of a failure

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)

FINANCE

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)Bidvest Bank 2016

CUSTOMER

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Service Excellence

– Provide excellent quality of service delivery to internal and external stakeholders

– Interpret business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions

– Timeous response, reaction time and turnaround time to internal and external

stakeholders

– Degree of customer satisfaction from customers

– Output results from “client servicing” activities, value of advice to customers and or

stakeholders

Service Excellence – Internal

– Timeous turnaround in responding to requests for action

– Timeous turnaround in setting up of new databases in production

Service Excellence – External

– Timeous turnaround time in setting up of new databases in production, primarily for

branch network

– Advanced assistance with SQL problems

INTERNAL PROCESSES

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Systems Administration

– Receive action requests and provide feedback to clients as well as management

where necessary

– Maintenance of the SQL databases in terms of replication, administration,

performance tuning and job scheduling

– Generate database related diagrams where necessary

– Establish the needs of users and monitoring user access and security

– Monitor performance and manage parameters in order to provide fast responses to

front-end users

– Consider both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-users

– Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure

database integrity and security

– Determine, enforce and document database policies, procedures and standards

– Keeping databases up to date

– Ensuring databases meet user requirements

Systems enhancement

– Provide ideas to optimize and adjust SQL systems

Testing

– Provide quality assurance on database designs from a performance perspective

– Develop, manage and test back-up and recovery plans

– Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity

ORGANISATIONAL LEARING

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Personal and Intellectual Capital

Development

– Development and knowledge base and Intellectual Property

– Keep abreast of latest trends in database technology

REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)

Minimum Ideal

Qualifications National Diploma in Information Technology

and / or BSC Degree in Information

Technology

National Diploma in Information technology and / or BSC

Degree in Information TechnologyBidvest Bank 2016

Experience Minimum 5 years in Database Administration Minimum 5 years in Database Administration

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)

Minimum Ideal

Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or other

Database related Certifications

ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level

Agreements)

Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or other

Database related Certifications

ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level

Agreements

Learn more/Apply for this position