Database Administrator at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Sandton

PRIMARY PURPOSE
Support and Maintain theavailability, integrity and performance of all SQL databases. Manage all database changes in all
environments. Ensure that all production databases are adequately backed up and replicated to ensure limited impact in the
event of a failure
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s) AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI’s)
FINANCE
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)Bidvest Bank 2016
CUSTOMER
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Service Excellence
– Provide excellent quality of service delivery to internal and external stakeholders
- Interpret business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
- Timeous response, reaction time and turnaround time to internal and external
stakeholders
- Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
- Output results from “client servicing” activities, value of advice to customers and or
stakeholders
Service Excellence – Internal
- Timeous turnaround in responding to requests for action
- Timeous turnaround in setting up of new databases in production
Service Excellence – External
- Timeous turnaround time in setting up of new databases in production, primarily for
branch network
- Advanced assistance with SQL problems
INTERNAL PROCESSES
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Systems Administration
- Receive action requests and provide feedback to clients as well as management
where necessary
- Maintenance of the SQL databases in terms of replication, administration,
performance tuning and job scheduling
- Generate database related diagrams where necessary
- Establish the needs of users and monitoring user access and security
- Monitor performance and manage parameters in order to provide fast responses to
front-end users
- Consider both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-users
- Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure
database integrity and security
- Determine, enforce and document database policies, procedures and standards
- Keeping databases up to date
- Ensuring databases meet user requirements
Systems enhancement
- Provide ideas to optimize and adjust SQL systems
Testing
- Provide quality assurance on database designs from a performance perspective
- Develop, manage and test back-up and recovery plans
- Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity
ORGANISATIONAL LEARING
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Personal and Intellectual Capital
Development
- Development and knowledge base and Intellectual Property
- Keep abreast of latest trends in database technology
REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)
Minimum Ideal
Qualifications National Diploma in Information Technology
and / or BSC Degree in Information
Technology
National Diploma in Information technology and / or BSC
Degree in Information TechnologyBidvest Bank 2016
Experience Minimum 5 years in Database Administration Minimum 5 years in Database Administration
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)
Minimum Ideal
Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or other
Database related Certifications
ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level
Agreements)
Microsoft Certified Database Administrator and / or other
Database related Certifications
ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level
Agreements
