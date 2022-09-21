- As a Devops / Automation engineer, you’ll be responsible for the automation of infrastructure deployment and management in AWS and Azure. You’ll work with our team to deploy code into production environments using tools such as Terraform, Octopus Deploy or Powershell/Bash. You will be involved in maintaining the build system used by our team – this includes automating builds, deploying releases and monitoring application health across different environments.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps Professional
- Linux/Unix
- Azure infrastructure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree