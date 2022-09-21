EOS Data Analytics partner with TelOne

EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA), a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics, and Zimbabwe-based TelOne have announced a strategic partnership.

Since 85% of Zimbabwe’s land is used for agriculture, farming activities in the country provide employment and income for two-thirds of the population and contribute approximately 17% to Zimbabwe’s GDP. Still, the number of people with insufficient food consumption has grown by 500 00 during 2022 alone. Hence empowering agribusinesses with the latest technologies is crucial to the country’s development and its people’s well-being.

TelOne is a government-owned company providing communications and digital solutions for customers in Zimbabwe. It aims to facilitate a digitally enabled society in the country in all sectors of its economy, including agriculture.

Partnering with EOSDA will allow TelOne to establish itself in the smart agriculture sector and assist Zimbabwe’s government, farmers, financial institutions, and other players in the agriculture value chain to create value for communities and the country’s economy.

“Humanity’s going through rapid changes that require us to make quick digital transformations,” says Thoppil, director of strategic partnerships at EOS Data Analytics. “Since Africa is set to become a global hub for agritech, new developments in the African agricultural sector and in Zimbabwe specifically can bring multiple benefits to the industry’s stakeholders and uplift the smallholder farmer communities. That’s why we’re so excited about this strategic partnership with TelOne.”

Within the cooperation with EOSDA, TelOne will get a professional-level subscription to the EOSDA Crop Monitoring, an online satellite-based precision agriculture platform for field monitoring.

“TelOne remains committed to coming up with digital solutions that seek to facilitate a digitally enabled society by 2023,” says Melody Harry, head of corporate communication at TelOne. “With agriculture being a major contributor to the nation’s GDP, it is imperative that we come up with solutions for this key sector. By partnering with EOSDA, we bring a tried and tested state-of-the-art crop monitoring and remote sensing solution that will go a long way in assisting the nation to reach food sustenance.”