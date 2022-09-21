Frontend Developer

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is looking for a Front end developer to join their team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- JavaScript
- js
- AngularJS
- Angular 6+
- TypeScript
- HTML 5
- CSS(SCSS)
- AJAX & REST
- API
- JSON & XML
- Azure, AWS or Openshift (beneficial)
- At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL) (beneficial and optional)
- At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC) (beneficial and optional)
- Mobile Development Experience (beneficial and optional)
- JAVA (beneficial and optional)
- Micro Service Development (beneficial and optional)
If you have the experience and skills, don’t waste time – apply now!
