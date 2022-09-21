Frontend Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Sep 21, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is looking for a Front end developer to join their team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JavaScript
  • js
  • AngularJS
  • Angular 6+
  • TypeScript
  • HTML 5
  • CSS(SCSS)
  • AJAX & REST
  • API
  • JSON & XML
  • Azure, AWS or Openshift (beneficial)
  • At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL) (beneficial and optional)
  • At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC) (beneficial and optional)
  • Mobile Development Experience (beneficial and optional)
  • JAVA (beneficial and optional)
  • Micro Service Development (beneficial and optional)

If you have the experience and skills, don’t waste time – apply now!

