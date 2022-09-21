Frontend Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is looking for a Front end developer to join their team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

JavaScript

js

AngularJS

Angular 6+

TypeScript

HTML 5

CSS(SCSS)

AJAX & REST

API

JSON & XML

Azure, AWS or Openshift (beneficial)

At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL) (beneficial and optional)

At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC) (beneficial and optional)

Mobile Development Experience (beneficial and optional)

JAVA (beneficial and optional)

Micro Service Development (beneficial and optional)

