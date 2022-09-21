Frontend Mobile Developer – r0871 evdb at Mediro ICT

Long-term fixed Contract within a Hybrid working model (Remote & Office rotations)
If you are not based in Gauteng additional arrangements can be made
- Understanding the business requirements, preparing AS-IS and TO-BE documents and getting sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).
- Providing business case input in terms of benefits and risks.
- Executing the required changes through configuration or development.
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
- Preparing test data for testing of user stories.
- Execute and/or support testing activities, for example: unit testing, system integration tests, regression testing, user acceptance testing security testing.
- Analyse and scope end-user authorisation roles.
- Preparing user manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
- Preparing the cut over strategy, e.g. data migration.
- Go-live preparation and post go-live support.
- Change Management – Manage changes and Present to relevant CAB
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
- Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving and closing operational and maintenance tickets within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).
- Development debugging.
- Interact with consultants of other modules.
- Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.
- Taking a proactive approach in the software development/design process.
- Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.
Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).
Minimum Requirements
- 4-6 years’ DevOps (operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial and/or retail end user IT applications
- Relevant Programming Language or SAP functional Certification.
- Motor or similar manufacturing experience.
- HTML / Bootstrap / CSS
- Node-JS / Angular
- Flutter
- Objective-C, Java (Advantageous)
- Swift 2 and Swift 3
Added Beneficial skills:
- ATAP.
- Apache Kafka.
- Electrnic Data Interchange (EDI).
- Enterprise Applicatin Integration (EAI).
- IBM MQ.
- sFTP.
- XI (Exchange Infrastructure).
- XSD Cnfigurations.
- XSL (XSLT) Mapping.
- Open Database Cnnectivity (ODBC).
- Java Database Cnnectivity (JDBC).
- JAVA/Springbot.
- JavaScript + JS UI framewrks (ReactJS/Angular, NodeJS).
- HTML5, CSS3.
- CI/CD (Cntinuous Integration/Continuous Development).
- SQL (Oracle, Pstgres).
- Autmated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selinium/Cucumber/Wiremock).
- IntelliJ/WebStrm.
- Build Tols (Maven/Gradle/Gulp/grunt/webpack).
- Jenkins (CI (Cntinuous Integration) / DevOps).
- NdeJS.
- Java Micrprofile (Jax-RS).
- Typescript.
- REST / (Data/GraphQL).
- Dcker/AWS.
- Kubernetes/AWS.
- Git (versin handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
- IC/Dependancy Injection.