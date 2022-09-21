Frontend Mobile Developer – r0871 evdb at Mediro ICT

Understanding the business requirements, preparing AS-IS and TO-BE documents and getting sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

Providing business case input in terms of benefits and risks.

Executing the required changes through configuration or development.

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

Preparing test data for testing of user stories.

Execute and/or support testing activities, for example: unit testing, system integration tests, regression testing, user acceptance testing security testing.

Analyse and scope end-user authorisation roles.

Preparing user manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Preparing the cut over strategy, e.g. data migration.

Go-live preparation and post go-live support.

Change Management – Manage changes and Present to relevant CAB

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving and closing operational and maintenance tickets within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

Development debugging.

Interact with consultants of other modules.

Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.

Taking a proactive approach in the software development/design process.

Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Minimum Requirements

4-6 years’ DevOps (operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial and/or retail end user IT applications

Relevant Programming Language or SAP functional Certification.

Motor or similar manufacturing experience.

HTML / Bootstrap / CSS

Node-JS / Angular

Flutter

Objective-C, Java (Advantageous)

Swift 2 and Swift 3

Added Beneficial skills:

ATAP.

Apache Kafka.

Electrnic Data Interchange (EDI).

Enterprise Applicatin Integration (EAI).

IBM MQ.

sFTP.

XI (Exchange Infrastructure).

XSD Cnfigurations.

XSL (XSLT) Mapping.

Open Database Cnnectivity (ODBC).

Java Database Cnnectivity (JDBC).

JAVA/Springbot.

JavaScript + JS UI framewrks (ReactJS/Angular, NodeJS).

HTML5, CSS3.

CI/CD (Cntinuous Integration/Continuous Development).

SQL (Oracle, Pstgres).

Autmated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selinium/Cucumber/Wiremock).

IntelliJ/WebStrm.

Build Tols (Maven/Gradle/Gulp/grunt/webpack).

Jenkins (CI (Cntinuous Integration) / DevOps).

NdeJS.

Java Micrprofile (Jax-RS).

Typescript.

REST / (Data/GraphQL).

Dcker/AWS.

Kubernetes/AWS.

Git (versin handling), Bitbucket, SVN.

IC/Dependancy Injection.

