Frontend Mobile Developer – r0871 evdb at Mediro ICT

Sep 21, 2022

Long-term fixed Contract within a Hybrid working model (Remote & Office rotations)

If you are not based in Gauteng additional arrangements can be made

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Understanding the business requirements, preparing AS-IS and TO-BE documents and getting sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).
  • Providing business case input in terms of benefits and risks.
  • Executing the required changes through configuration or development.
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
  • Preparing test data for testing of user stories.
  • Execute and/or support testing activities, for example: unit testing, system integration tests, regression testing, user acceptance testing security testing.
  • Analyse and scope end-user authorisation roles.
  • Preparing user manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
  • Preparing the cut over strategy, e.g. data migration.
  • Go-live preparation and post go-live support.
  • Change Management – Manage changes and Present to relevant CAB
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
  • Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving and closing operational and maintenance tickets within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).
  • Development debugging.
  • Interact with consultants of other modules.
  • Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.
  • Taking a proactive approach in the software development/design process.
  • Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Minimum Requirements

  • 4-6 years’ DevOps (operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial and/or retail end user IT applications
  • Relevant Programming Language or SAP functional Certification.
  • Motor or similar manufacturing experience.
  • HTML / Bootstrap / CSS
  • Node-JS / Angular
  • Flutter
  • Objective-C, Java (Advantageous)
  • Swift 2 and Swift 3

Added Beneficial skills:

  • ATAP.
  • Apache Kafka.
  • Electrnic Data Interchange (EDI).
  • Enterprise Applicatin Integration (EAI).
  • IBM MQ.
  • sFTP.
  • XI (Exchange Infrastructure).
  • XSD Cnfigurations.
  • XSL (XSLT) Mapping.
  • Open Database Cnnectivity (ODBC).
  • Java Database Cnnectivity (JDBC).
  • JAVA/Springbot.
  • JavaScript + JS UI framewrks (ReactJS/Angular, NodeJS).
  • HTML5, CSS3.
  • CI/CD (Cntinuous Integration/Continuous Development).
  • SQL (Oracle, Pstgres).
  • Autmated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selinium/Cucumber/Wiremock).
  • IntelliJ/WebStrm.
  • Build Tols (Maven/Gradle/Gulp/grunt/webpack).
  • Jenkins (CI (Cntinuous Integration) / DevOps).
  • NdeJS.
  • Java Micrprofile (Jax-RS).
  • Typescript.
  • REST / (Data/GraphQL).
  • Dcker/AWS.
  • Kubernetes/AWS.
  • Git (versin handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
  • IC/Dependancy Injection.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.