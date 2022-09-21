Integration Developer

Sep 21, 2022

Our client is looking for a skilled Integration Developer to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma.
  • 5+ years’ development experience.
  • Experience working with ERP or Supply Chain solutions as well as XML and PHP, Python, or related language.
  • Experience in structured release and deployment best practices and writing Web Services, RESTful or SOAP.
  • Experience with database tools such as SQL Server Management Studio or SQL Developer, Integration Architecture, and best practices.
  • Familiarity with Agile software development practises and tools.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop, maintain, and support integrations, setting up new integrations, documenting integrations, system owner for all integrations and Documentation integrations.
  • Proving technical support to business users and customers.
  • Design integration solutions and document the design in accordance with best practices.
  • Develop and maintain data integration components such as SQL queries, stored procedures, data extraction and cleansing, and integration with system front end components.
  • Build reports and/or data extracts to support business analysis surrounding integrations.
  • Resolve system defects, acting as liaison, and developing solutions.
  • Provide technical assistance to troubleshoot and resolve integration errors.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • XML
  • Python
  • ERP
  • Web Services
  • RESTful
  • Agile
  • SSMS
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

