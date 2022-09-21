Our client is looking for a skilled Integration Developer to join their team.
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree / Diploma.
- 5+ years’ development experience.
- Experience working with ERP or Supply Chain solutions as well as XML and PHP, Python, or related language.
- Experience in structured release and deployment best practices and writing Web Services, RESTful or SOAP.
- Experience with database tools such as SQL Server Management Studio or SQL Developer, Integration Architecture, and best practices.
- Familiarity with Agile software development practises and tools.
Responsibilities:
- Develop, maintain, and support integrations, setting up new integrations, documenting integrations, system owner for all integrations and Documentation integrations.
- Proving technical support to business users and customers.
- Design integration solutions and document the design in accordance with best practices.
- Develop and maintain data integration components such as SQL queries, stored procedures, data extraction and cleansing, and integration with system front end components.
- Build reports and/or data extracts to support business analysis surrounding integrations.
- Resolve system defects, acting as liaison, and developing solutions.
- Provide technical assistance to troubleshoot and resolve integration errors.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- XML
- Python
- ERP
- Web Services
- RESTful
- Agile
- SSMS
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years