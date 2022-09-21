Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a skilled Integration Developer to join their team.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree / Diploma.

5+ years’ development experience.

Experience working with ERP or Supply Chain solutions as well as XML and PHP, Python, or related language.

Experience in structured release and deployment best practices and writing Web Services, RESTful or SOAP.

Experience with database tools such as SQL Server Management Studio or SQL Developer, Integration Architecture, and best practices.

Familiarity with Agile software development practises and tools.

Responsibilities:

Develop, maintain, and support integrations, setting up new integrations, documenting integrations, system owner for all integrations and Documentation integrations.

Proving technical support to business users and customers.

Design integration solutions and document the design in accordance with best practices.

Develop and maintain data integration components such as SQL queries, stored procedures, data extraction and cleansing, and integration with system front end components.

Build reports and/or data extracts to support business analysis surrounding integrations.

Resolve system defects, acting as liaison, and developing solutions.

Provide technical assistance to troubleshoot and resolve integration errors.

Desired Skills:

PHP

XML

Python

ERP

Web Services

RESTful

Agile

SSMS

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

