Intel leads in addressing technology shifts

Kathy Gibson is at VMware vForum 2022 – Intel is rapidly changing and innovating as technology shifts to address the global move to digitalisation.

“Technology has never been more important to humanity than it is today,” says Nathan Reddy, industry technical specialist and partner sales: Africa and Middle East at Intel.

He explains that this is driving the four big trends we are seeing in the world today: the move to ubiquitous computing; pervasive connectivity; cloud to edge infrastructure; and artificial intelligence.

“Semiconductors are the underlying technology driving all these trends,” Reddy says.

Intel produces a range of products that allow users to move faster, store more and process everything – but an ecosystem of partners is key to ensuring that these solutions work.

Together with VMware, Intel has co-engineered solutions for software-defined data centres that address private clouds, public clouds, the hybrid cloud and multi-clouds.

The two companies have had a number of successes in the multi-cloud environment, including South Africa’s Discovery.

Memory tiering is a new trend, which Reddy says Intel believes will revolutionise data centres.

“Data tiering has been done for decades with storage,” he points out. “And now we are able to do this with memory.”

As bigger data sets are generated, the demand is growing for more memory that allows for realtime analytics.

Intel and VMware are bringing a tiered memory approach that combines DRAM and Optane memory, allowing CIOs to analyse data quicker, with a smaller carbon footprint, and maintain the total cost of ownership (TCO) where is should be.

“Optane SSD delivers consistently high performance, reduced data centre footprint and efficient operations management,” Reddy explains.

“Optane persistent memory reduces memory cost, meets quality of service goals and allows for larger VM memory capacity.”

Security comes up in every aspect of the IT infrastructure, and so its necessary to secure the data centre, the network and the edge,

Intel delivers workload protection, crypto acceleration, software and infrastructure integrity, and secure development continuous hardening.

“The demands from IT administrators are increasing, and Workspace One with Intel vPro can save the day,” Reddy adds.

THe vPro platform integrated into Workspace One, delivers business-class performance and experiences, built-in security features, reliable and stable platforms, and modern manageability.