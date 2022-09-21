Intermediate Software Engineer (Java) at Reverside

Sep 21, 2022

Responsibilities :

  • Contribute to all stages of software development lifecycle

  • Design, implement and maintain Java-based applications that can be high-volume and low-latency

  • Analyze user requirements to define business objectives

  • Envisioning system features and functionality

  • Define application objectives and functionality

  • Ensure application designs conform with business goals

  • Develop and test software

  • Identify and resolve any technical issues arising

  • Create detailed design documentation

  • Propose changes to current Java infrastructure

  • Develop technical designs for application development

  • Develop multimedia applications

  • Write well designed, testable code

  • Conducting software analysis, programming, testing, and debugging

  • Manage Java and Java EE application development

  • Develop documentation to help users

  • Transforming requirements into stipulations

  • Prepare and produce releases of software components

  • Support continuous improvement, investigating alternatives and technologies, and presenting for architectural review

Technical Skills, Knowledge and Work experience:

  • BSc Computer Science or equivalent degree

  • Minimum 4 years’ experience in database Java coding

  • Experience in Back-end source code development

  • Java 8+

  • Spring (Boot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event)

  • Hibernate

  • Maven/Gradle

  • Process knowledge of SDLC, Unit testing, technical change control

  • Collaborate with Frontend developers in integrating user facing elements

  • Knowledge in Microservices architecture and RESTful API services

  • ITIL services framework

Education / Qualifications / Accreditations with Professional Body:

  • Minimum IT degree level education (BCom or BSc in information systems or computer science)

  • Matric with English and Mathematics

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • spring
  • SQl
  • SDLC
  • hibernate
  • database
  • Java Code

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website –
LinkedIn –

