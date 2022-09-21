IT Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

Minimum requirements

• IT Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

• Project Management certification”

• Minimum of 7 years’ experience in programme and project management

• Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle

• Agile Project Management experience

• Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects “

• Relevant retail industry experience an advantage

• May be required to work flexible hours to support project delivery.

• Travel (locally and into Africa) may be required, dependent on project scope and requirements.

Criteria

• Deep understanding and experience of IT Project Management methodologies

• Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team

• Ability to align the IT Projects being executed to Business Requirements throughout the programs and projects lifecycle

• Strong facilitation and communication skills at multiple stakeholder levels

• Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners

• Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams

• Proactive Risk and Issue Management skills

• Ability to analyse the impact of change on the Business, Programs and Projects and put required actions in place

• Retail Business acumen

• Excellent multi-tasking ability

• Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential

• Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape

• Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem

• Finds ways to condense large amounts of information into a useful form

• Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles

• Asks perceptive, probing questions to get to the heart of the matter

• Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities

• Considers the financial implications before finalising activity/project plans

• Actively monitors resource allocation and utilisation and makes adjustments as necessary

• Accurately interprets the moods, feelings and reactions of others and adjusts own behaviour to build effective relationships within the organisation and with its business partners

• Applies diplomacy and tact, demonstrating respect for differing perspectives

• Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives

• Coaches others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements.

• Establishes connections that help facilitate the accomplishment of broader organisational objectives.

• Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.

• Appropriately adapts the message, style, and tone of communication to accommodate a variety of audiences.

• Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change

• Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving

Job Objectives

Manages project planning and delivery

o Take a project from inception (idea stage) through to planning and execution of the final working solution following a structured approach

o Understand and ensure that the business requirements have been understood and correctly interpreted

o Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management, programme sponsor and other relevant stakeholder (where applicable)

o Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage

o Create and control all project management related documents

o Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements

o Conduct post implementation reviews (PIRs) and provide recommendations based on best practices and lessons learnt

• Manage project risks and issues

o Identify and mitigate issues and risks that may negatively impact the project

o Tracking and escalation of key decisions, unresolved issues and risks

• Ensure effective budget control

o Manage the project budget by forecasting requirements

o Monitor, track and manage expenditure by analysing variances and initiating corrective action

• Manage and support project team

o Lead cross functional project teams and follow up on task progress to ensure on-time completion

o Mentor team members on structured methodology and best practices

o Manage team in order to delivery on project commitments

o Provide regular and timely feedback to team members and their respective line managers (where applicable)

• Effective management of quality and processes

o Apply quality management principles and processes

o Ensure all work is undertaken within the organisation standards and processes

o Ensure required documentation is complete, current and stored appropriately

• Effective reporting and stakeholder management

o Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers and IT with stakeholders

o Conduct regular project reviews and accurately communicate the status of the project

o Produce management reports using established IT Portfolio Management methodology

o Establish and update plans with actuals and forecasts

Desired Skills:

IT Project Manager

Agile

Business Cases

