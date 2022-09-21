IT Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Minimum requirements
• IT Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
• Project Management certification”
• Minimum of 7 years’ experience in programme and project management
• Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle
• Agile Project Management experience
• Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects “
• Relevant retail industry experience an advantage
• May be required to work flexible hours to support project delivery.
• Travel (locally and into Africa) may be required, dependent on project scope and requirements.
Criteria
• Deep understanding and experience of IT Project Management methodologies
• Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team
• Ability to align the IT Projects being executed to Business Requirements throughout the programs and projects lifecycle
• Strong facilitation and communication skills at multiple stakeholder levels
• Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners
• Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams
• Proactive Risk and Issue Management skills
• Ability to analyse the impact of change on the Business, Programs and Projects and put required actions in place
• Retail Business acumen
• Excellent multi-tasking ability
• Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential
• Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
• Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem
• Finds ways to condense large amounts of information into a useful form
• Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles
• Asks perceptive, probing questions to get to the heart of the matter
• Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities
• Considers the financial implications before finalising activity/project plans
• Actively monitors resource allocation and utilisation and makes adjustments as necessary
• Accurately interprets the moods, feelings and reactions of others and adjusts own behaviour to build effective relationships within the organisation and with its business partners
• Applies diplomacy and tact, demonstrating respect for differing perspectives
• Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives
• Coaches others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements.
• Establishes connections that help facilitate the accomplishment of broader organisational objectives.
• Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.
• Appropriately adapts the message, style, and tone of communication to accommodate a variety of audiences.
• Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change
• Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving
Job Objectives
Manages project planning and delivery
o Take a project from inception (idea stage) through to planning and execution of the final working solution following a structured approach
o Understand and ensure that the business requirements have been understood and correctly interpreted
o Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management, programme sponsor and other relevant stakeholder (where applicable)
o Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage
o Create and control all project management related documents
o Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements
o Conduct post implementation reviews (PIRs) and provide recommendations based on best practices and lessons learnt
• Manage project risks and issues
o Identify and mitigate issues and risks that may negatively impact the project
o Tracking and escalation of key decisions, unresolved issues and risks
• Ensure effective budget control
o Manage the project budget by forecasting requirements
o Monitor, track and manage expenditure by analysing variances and initiating corrective action
• Manage and support project team
o Lead cross functional project teams and follow up on task progress to ensure on-time completion
o Mentor team members on structured methodology and best practices
o Manage team in order to delivery on project commitments
o Provide regular and timely feedback to team members and their respective line managers (where applicable)
• Effective management of quality and processes
o Apply quality management principles and processes
o Ensure all work is undertaken within the organisation standards and processes
o Ensure required documentation is complete, current and stored appropriately
• Effective reporting and stakeholder management
o Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers and IT with stakeholders
o Conduct regular project reviews and accurately communicate the status of the project
o Produce management reports using established IT Portfolio Management methodology
o Establish and update plans with actuals and forecasts
Desired Skills:
- IT Project Manager
- Agile
- Business Cases