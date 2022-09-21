Junior Project Manager at Kwena

Sep 21, 2022

Young passionate, driven, and organized Junior Project manager to provide PM and coordination assistance to the PM team. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone who has good coordination skills to enter the PM space, especially in Software and infrastructure Project Management. Candidates must have experience working in a mining [URL Removed] is a 1-year contract role.

Responsibilities:

  • Meet with the project sponsors to Develop a project charter and Statement of works.
  • Manage projects and deliverables in a fairly complex environment, including IT, and production & on industrial sites for large corporate clients in South Africa and abroad.
  • Engage with stakeholders and coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.
  • Ensure that all their projects are delivered on-time, within the scope and budget.
  • Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.
  • Site visit as required by project.
  • Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress. Plan to be shared with client and internal team.
  • Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.
  • Report and escalate to management as needed.
  • Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.
  • Perform risk management to minimize project risks across the project lifecycle.
  • Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.
  • Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
  • Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.
  • Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels.
  • Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals.
  • Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis.
  • Use and continually develop leadership skills.

Requirements:

  • Certification in PM (PMI-CAPM, PMI-PMP, Prince2)
  • 2-5 years’ experience as a project coordinator/junior project manager.
  • Proven track record of successful project delivery as a team/ individually (on time, within budget) of moderate to large/complex projects (>R1 million)
  • Proven working experience in project management.
  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.
  • Basic understanding of contract management (i.e.Bespoke, GCC)
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills (be able to do more/assist with 8 projects at a time).
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Project. Primavera
  • Experience working with Project Management tools (PWA, Jira and more)

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • Beskope
  • GCC
  • Microsoft Office
  • Miscosoft Teams
  • Microsoft Project
  • Primavera

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

