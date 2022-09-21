Junior Project Manager at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Young passionate, driven, and organized Junior Project manager to provide PM and coordination assistance to the PM team. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone who has good coordination skills to enter the PM space, especially in Software and infrastructure Project Management. Candidates must have experience working in a mining [URL Removed] is a 1-year contract role.

Responsibilities:

Meet with the project sponsors to Develop a project charter and Statement of works.

Manage projects and deliverables in a fairly complex environment, including IT, and production & on industrial sites for large corporate clients in South Africa and abroad.

Engage with stakeholders and coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

Ensure that all their projects are delivered on-time, within the scope and budget.

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

Site visit as required by project.

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress. Plan to be shared with client and internal team.

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

Perform risk management to minimize project risks across the project lifecycle.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.

Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels.

Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals.

Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis.

Use and continually develop leadership skills.

Requirements:

Certification in PM (PMI-CAPM, PMI-PMP, Prince2)

2-5 years’ experience as a project coordinator/junior project manager.

Proven track record of successful project delivery as a team/ individually (on time, within budget) of moderate to large/complex projects (>R1 million)

Proven working experience in project management.

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.

Basic understanding of contract management (i.e.Bespoke, GCC)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills (be able to do more/assist with 8 projects at a time).

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Project. Primavera

Experience working with Project Management tools (PWA, Jira and more)

Desired Skills:

Jira

Beskope

GCC

Microsoft Office

Miscosoft Teams

Microsoft Project

Primavera

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

