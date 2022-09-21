.Net Developer

Sep 21, 2022

Our client, a fast-growing digital trading company within the Agricultural marketplace, has a wonderful opportunity available for a .Net Developer to join their growing team on a 6-month contract (renewable based on performance). This is a remote opportunity but candidates must reside within South Africa.

You will be joining a fast-paced, innovative team that welcomes development and growth opportunities.

To apply, you need to have a Degree in IT / Business Science coupled with 3+ years’ experience as a .Net Software Developer.

Your tech stack needs to include:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • JavaScript
  • Node.js
  • [URL Removed]
  • jQuery
  • MySQL

If this sounds like you, then let’s talk about what this career move can do for you!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • Javascript
  • React.js
  • Node.js
  • Jquery
  • Mysql

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.