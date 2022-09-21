.Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client, a fast-growing digital trading company within the Agricultural marketplace, has a wonderful opportunity available for a .Net Developer to join their growing team on a 6-month contract (renewable based on performance). This is a remote opportunity but candidates must reside within South Africa.
You will be joining a fast-paced, innovative team that welcomes development and growth opportunities.
To apply, you need to have a Degree in IT / Business Science coupled with 3+ years’ experience as a .Net Software Developer.
Your tech stack needs to include:
- C#
- .Net
- JavaScript
- Node.js
- [URL Removed]
- jQuery
- MySQL
If this sounds like you, then let’s talk about what this career move can do for you!
