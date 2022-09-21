QA Automation Engineer – Western Cape Woodstock

Ideal candidates look like:
- Someone with at least 4 years’ experience within the QA role.
- Strong experience with best practises and a sound understanding of what makes a quality codebase.
- The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.
Nice to haves:
- BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.
- Experience with automated testing suites; e.g. Cypress, Newman, Selenium.
- Experience with BDD Cucumber framework.
Job Description:
- We think about testing across multiple planes; this is how we approach testing.
- Test Analysis and Test Management (Documenting)
- Identify, record, document bugs, and improvements in Jira (Documenting)
- Manual Testing
- Front-end
- API/Backend
- Automation
- Cypress
- Newman
- Security testing
- Performance Testing
- Estimate & Prioritise testing activities
- Identify opportunities for test automation
- Perform thorough regression testing as required
- Review requirements, specifications and technical design documents to provide timely and meaningful feedback
- Create and maintain detailed, comprehensive and well-structured test plans and test cases for the different products to ensure development outputs meet acceptance criteria, technical specifications, and product goals
- Driving automation and tools for the company to assess operation and quality of existing features and systems.
- Liaise with internal stakeholders (e.g. developer teams, product owners, etc. ) to identify system requirements & resolve bugs
- Working alongside other QA engineers in regards to bringing tools to assess Quality across the organisation.
- Playing an active role in sharing knowledge and learnings and thereby letting your colleagues learn and shine.
- Mentoring other QA Engineers
- Involved in interviews & growing the Engineering team
- Lead with compassion and kindness when someone makes mistakes and take the time to encourage good habits
Soft skills that will help you succeed:
- Understanding the product thoroughly – asking good questions and building on existing documentation will get you there.
- Be adaptable – within payments things can change on a daily basis.
- Healthy communicator – you’ll be engaging with a broad spectrum of people, technical and non-technical.
- Analytical – Look beyond the requirements to understand the “why” we are doing a thing.
- Proactive and Organized. There are a lot of things to do and a lot of autonomy.
- Maintain a positive outlook – you will be working around issues across our systems and building reinforcement test cases
Tech stack:
- QA Tooling: Postman, Newman, Cypress, TestRail, BrowserStack
- Frontend: React, Angular, TypeScript.
- Backend: Python, Node, PHP.
- Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.
- Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway, GCP.
- Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git.
- Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.
What sort of things are coming up on QA’s roadmap:
- Consolidating and improving our automation suites coverage
- Creating & formalising the Peach QA processes.
- Creating a Postman workspace for multiple teams throughout Peach, for automation and adhoc passive testing.
- Defining best practises for managing various teams tickets/work.QA
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- selenium
- Test automation
- Testing Automation
- postman
- tester
- qa
- Web Testing