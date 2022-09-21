SASE bucks economic uncertainty with strong growth

The strong enterprise appetite for network and security transformation drove robust growth in SASE related SD-WAN networking and security service edge (SSE) security technologies, according to a new report from Dell’Oro Group.

“Even in an environment of macro-economic angst, enterprises continued to strategically invest in SASE technologies to secure and improve connectivity for cloud-based apps and hybrid work,” says Mauricio Sanchez, research director, Network Security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell’Oro Group. “Both SASE’s components, SSE and SD-WAN, saw more than 30% growth, showing enterprises value SASE’s network and security transformation benefits.”

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report:

• The SASE market has over 35 vendors, with the top 11 representing 80% of the market by revenue.

• The top 4 overall SASE vendors, Broadcom/Symantec, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler (in alphabetical order), represented 50% of the market by revenue.

• The top 3 SASE security (also known as SSE) vendors, Broadcom/Symantec, Cisco, and Zscaler (in alphabetical order), represented 60% of the market by revenue.

• The top 3 SASE networking (also known as SD-WAN) vendors, Fortinet, Cisco, and VMware (in alphabetical order) represented 50% of the market by revenue.

• SSE use cases with the most vigorous growth were zero trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall-as-a-service.

• SD-WAN hardware demand continued to outstrip supply.

• Unified SASE grew twice as fast as disaggregated SASE.