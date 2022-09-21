Senior Software Site Support Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Senior Software Site Support Engineer
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Investigating support issues reported on site.
- Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues.
- Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis.
- Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible.
- Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site.
- Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure.
- Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments.
- Documentation and project management input as required.
- Training of operators and commissioners on the software subsystems.
- Lab integration tests of subcontractor deliverables with the software systems; feedback/inputs to subcontractors.
- Assist in developing and performing integrated tests to test the full software subsystems on lab machines before deploying to Karoo systems.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Qualification:
- ND (Comp Sci) with 11+ years; OR
- Tech/ B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR
- Eng / B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR
- Eng / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR
- PhD / [URL Removed] with 5+ years
Experience:
- Technical software development, testing or support experience.
- Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects.
- Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems.
- Configure, install and troubleshoot operating system software and server hardware.
Desirable additional education, work exp. & personal qualities:
- Good knowledge of and experience in software testing and quality assurance.
- Some experience in Python and software development.
- Extensive experience with operating systems (Linux, Windows) and networking.
- Good and proven fault finding skills.
- Good oral and written communication skills.
- Self-motivated and ability to work independently.
- Keen interest in engineering and how systems work.
- Good attention to detail.
- Wanting to learn more and expand knowledge.
- Team player and ability to thrive in collaborative environment.
Desired Skills:
- Communication skills
- Python and software development
- Team player