Senior Support Engineer

Sep 21, 2022

  • In depth Workplace support experience at least 5 years.
  • Must be able to do troubleshooting for out of the ordinary cases.
  • VIP Support : Must have worked with VIPs and Senior Executives.
  • Someone who is very professional and well-spoken to handle Senior Management support.
  • Audio Visual experience for conferencing using AV equipment linked with Teams and other methods.
  • Extensive Active Directory knowledge – Monthly security reports and analysis required. Also fixes to be done.
  • MS Excel knowledge required for monthly billing reports
  • SCCM knowledge
  • Basic Network knowledge and troubleshooting
  • Project Management for small workplace projects

Desired Skills:

  • Support
  • VIP Support
  • Audio Visual
  • Active Directory
  • SCCM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

