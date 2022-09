Senior Systems Developer

To conceptualise, design, develop, implement, maintain and support OpenText products (Documentum, Captiva, xCP xPression,) Adobe (AEM or related), C#, Java, MVC), etc to enable optimal and efficient applications.

Desired Skills:

o

ITIL. o

COBIT. o

OpenText (Documentum

xCP

xPression

xPlore

etc). o

Microsoft

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SOE

