Senior Technical Engineer at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Sep 21, 2022

Our client in theIT sector, based in Midrand is currently looking to employ a Senior Technical

Engineer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

  • At least 3 years work experience in Networking Industries.
  • Have a relevant degree or diploma.
  • Familiar to at least 2 networking brands and their enterprise solutions.
  • Master the configuration & maintenance for at least one networking brand.
  • Familiar with SOHO networking products.
  • Master the knowledge of network technology, such as Enterprise WLAN, L2/L3 Ethernet Switching, Firewall/Routing, IP Surveillance, Outdoor PtP/PtMP.

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

  • Cooperate with sales team to collect sales demand, project demand from customers and provide solution and presales support.
  • Product & Technical Training to business partners. Prepare and confidently deliver presentations of the company’s products/solutions to prospects and customers (resellers, end-users, distributors, etc.)
  • Presales Support for projects & system integrators.
  • Presales and Aftersales support to ISP and WISP Customers.
  • Checking RFP and selecting products for customers
  • Cooperating with HQ to diagnose and solve technical issues.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.