Senior Technical Engineer at Headhunters

Our client in theIT sector, based in Midrand is currently looking to employ a Senior Technical
Engineer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- At least 3 years work experience in Networking Industries.
- Have a relevant degree or diploma.
- Familiar to at least 2 networking brands and their enterprise solutions.
- Master the configuration & maintenance for at least one networking brand.
- Familiar with SOHO networking products.
- Master the knowledge of network technology, such as Enterprise WLAN, L2/L3 Ethernet Switching, Firewall/Routing, IP Surveillance, Outdoor PtP/PtMP.
Responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Cooperate with sales team to collect sales demand, project demand from customers and provide solution and presales support.
- Product & Technical Training to business partners. Prepare and confidently deliver presentations of the company’s products/solutions to prospects and customers (resellers, end-users, distributors, etc.)
- Presales Support for projects & system integrators.
- Presales and Aftersales support to ISP and WISP Customers.
- Checking RFP and selecting products for customers
- Cooperating with HQ to diagnose and solve technical issues.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful