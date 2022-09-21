Software Engineering Manager – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Work from home position
We are looking for an experienced software development team lead to join a versatile and creative IT management team. As the development lead you will lead a co-located group of developers and testers constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability.
- You will need a strong understanding of large-scale e-commerce platform development, have experience building RESTful web applications and an appreciation of the technical challenges developers face.
- You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices. You will be an advocate of Agile engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.
- Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large existing code base.
- This is an exciting opportunity to lead a growing team of engineers working on ambitious development roadmap.
- This is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code, or working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code.
- The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent experience)
- Post graduate degree preferred
- Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high quality output
- Experience mentoring and developing technical teams
- Experience working within an Agile and DevOps team, and an advocate of that culture
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Experience developing Python in a test-driven environment (and/or at least in one of the following – Java, C, C++)
- Solid Web and Front-end Development experience including knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript and related libraries (React, Angular, Backbone)
- Good SQL and MySQL experience in a high-load environment
- Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding.
- A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms
- Experience in developing distributed, high transactional and available systems
Technical Skills and Knowledge:
- Experience with and an understanding of line management responsibility for a technical team
- Experience developing software for a highly-transactional retail online platform
- A thorough understanding of software engineering practices and best practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs and development and testing tools.
- An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practices
- Experience working with no-SQL data stores like Mongo/Redis etc
- Experience working with the AWS and/or Azure platforms
- Experience with building Restful API web services
Desired Skills:
- RESTful
- Web
- Front End Development
- Python