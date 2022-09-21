Solution Architect

Sep 21, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is looking for an Expert Solutions Architect to join their team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum of 8 years working experience in development (Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge and custom digital solution development).
  • Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.
  • Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Technical Solutions Architect.
  • Experience with software design patterns and object-oriented design.

Desired Skills:

  • o
  • AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud
  • deployment on AWS
  • development on AWS) o
  • Microservice Development o
  • Java 7 & 8+ o
  • JavaScript o
  • Typescript o
  • Python o
  • Node.JS o
  • AngularJS o
  • Angular 5+ o
  • HTML 5 o
  • CSS (SCSS) o
  • AJAX & REST o
  • At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES
  • SQL) o
  • At least one Document Database experience (MONGO
  • ELASTIC) o
  • Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.) o
  • Bootstrap o
  • REST services
  • RESTful APIs o
  • SOAP services o
  • Java Logging frameworks o
  • Java Persistence Framework o
  • Functional Java o
  • JSON and XML with Schema o
  • HTTP Authentication
  • and Encryption with SSL o
  • HTTP Session management and persistence o
  • SQL with DB2
  • Postgres o
  • HTML o
  • CSS o
  • Continuous integration o
  • IntelliJ o
  • Swagger / Postman / SoapUI o
  • Git with Bitbucket
  • Code versioning (Git/SVN) o
  • Jenkins with Build Pipelines o
  • Code quality with Sonar o
  • Nexus o
  • Jasmin & Carmen with unit and integration tests o
  • Integration with 3rd party systems o
  • Performing production and integration deployments o
  • Troubleshooting deployments o
  • Debugging remote services o
  • Environment management (highly advantageous) o
  • Spring Boot (highly advantageous) o
  • Docker (highly advantageous) o
  • Kubernetes (advantageous) o
  • Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)

