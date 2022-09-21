Solution Architect

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is looking for an Expert Solutions Architect to join their team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 8 years working experience in development (Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge and custom digital solution development).

Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.

Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Technical Solutions Architect.

Experience with software design patterns and object-oriented design.

Desired Skills:

o

AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud

deployment on AWS

development on AWS) o

Microservice Development o

Java 7 & 8+ o

JavaScript o

Typescript o

Python o

Node.JS o

AngularJS o

Angular 5+ o

HTML 5 o

CSS (SCSS) o

AJAX & REST o

At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES

SQL) o

At least one Document Database experience (MONGO

ELASTIC) o

Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.) o

Bootstrap o

REST services

RESTful APIs o

SOAP services o

Java Logging frameworks o

Java Persistence Framework o

Functional Java o

JSON and XML with Schema o

HTTP Authentication

and Encryption with SSL o

HTTP Session management and persistence o

SQL with DB2

Postgres o

HTML o

CSS o

Continuous integration o

IntelliJ o

Swagger / Postman / SoapUI o

Git with Bitbucket

Code versioning (Git/SVN) o

Jenkins with Build Pipelines o

Code quality with Sonar o

Nexus o

Jasmin & Carmen with unit and integration tests o

Integration with 3rd party systems o

Performing production and integration deployments o

Troubleshooting deployments o

Debugging remote services o

Environment management (highly advantageous) o

Spring Boot (highly advantageous) o

Docker (highly advantageous) o

Kubernetes (advantageous) o

Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)

