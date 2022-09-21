Solution Architect – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is looking for an Expert Solutions Architect to join their team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum of 8 years working experience in development (Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge and custom digital solution development).
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.
- Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Technical Solutions Architect.
- Experience with software design patterns and object-oriented design.
If you have the experience and skills, don’t waste time – apply now!
Desired Skills:
- o
- AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud
- deployment on AWS
- development on AWS) o
- Microservice Development o
- Java 7 & 8+ o
- JavaScript o
- Typescript o
- Python o
- Node.JS o
- AngularJS o
- Angular 5+ o
- HTML 5 o
- CSS (SCSS) o
- AJAX & REST o
- At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES
- SQL) o
- At least one Document Database experience (MONGO
- ELASTIC) o
- Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.) o
- Bootstrap o
- REST services
- RESTful APIs o
- SOAP services o
- Java Logging frameworks o
- Java Persistence Framework o
- Functional Java o
- JSON and XML with Schema o
- HTTP Authentication
- and Encryption with SSL o
- HTTP Session management and persistence o
- SQL with DB2
- Postgres o
- HTML o
- CSS o
- Continuous integration o
- IntelliJ o
- Swagger / Postman / SoapUI o
- Git with Bitbucket
- Code versioning (Git/SVN) o
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines o
- Code quality with Sonar o
- Nexus o
- Jasmin & Carmen with unit and integration tests o
- Integration with 3rd party systems o
- Performing production and integration deployments o
- Troubleshooting deployments o
- Debugging remote services o
- Environment management (highly advantageous) o
- Spring Boot (highly advantageous) o
- Docker (highly advantageous) o
- Kubernetes (advantageous) o
- Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)