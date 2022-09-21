Solutions Architect at iLaunch

The ideal candicate will have a strategic thinking ability and able to build and maintain internal relationships including with Business partners

Our client a leading Financial services company is currently looking to employ a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

Consulting background with strategic thinking ability

Able to build and maintain relationships internally as well as with business partners

Environment applications are package based so integration experience is essential

Development experience beneficial – may have to “get hands dirty”

Financial services experience essential

